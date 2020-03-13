Amazon delivery station coming to Southwyck site in Toledo

The major development coming to the site of the Southwyck Mall was revealed to be an Amazon project.

The plans were announced by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during a press conference Friday morning. The site on S. Reynolds Rd. will be used to operate a new delivery station.

The proposed structure of the deal allows the city to recoup the $3.6 million invested into the site since it was purchased by the city in December 2014.

According to a press release, Amazon intends to purchase the entire 58.5 acre site and to create 10 full-time and 110 part-time jobs. The property will be sold to the company for $1. No other incentives are being offered by the city.

"This is a huge win for Toledo and for this area of our city, which has been clamoring for years for a much-needed redevelopment on this site that has sat empty for too long,” Kapszukiewicz said in a press release. “This is another step – a huge step – toward the revitalization of this entire area and the Reynolds Road corridor. I am very excited to welcome Amazon to our community and thank them for investing in Toledo.”

Legislation will be presented to Toledo City Council next week to authorize the city to enter into a purchase agreement with Amazon for the sale and redevelopment of the property.