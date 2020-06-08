7-month-old boy in Texas found safe, Amber Alert canceled

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (Gray News) - A 7-month old boy that was allegedly abducted and the subject of a statewide Amber Alert in Texas on Monday has been found safe, police said.

Port Arthur police said the child, Jason Roberts, was unharmed.

The suspect, Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr., 26, is in custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction was asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.