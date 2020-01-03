Amber Alert: Boy in Ark. may be with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

(KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday.

It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is described as being 5-foot-11, with black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.

Boyd is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2001 gray Lexus 300 with Arkansas license plate number 058-YST.

Anyone having any information on this disappearance should call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or call 911.

