Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by man with ‘violent tendencies’

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued early Monday for a 1-year-old Perry County girl who authorities say was abducted by a man with violent tendencies.

Steele Colt Estep was taken by a man who is not her biological father and who assaulted her first, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported about midnight at a home in the 5800 block of Monday Creek Township Road in the city of Logan.

The toddler is described as 2′ and weighing about 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue-gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt with bones on it.

The suspect is identified as Storm Lightening Zeitler, 29.

He is 5′9," weighing 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly gray jacket with a skull on the back.

The vehicle involved is a red 1998 Ford Contour with OH plate number HXN4100. But that plate is “fictitious” and is not registered to above vehicle, sheriff’s officials say.

Anyone who sees the toddler, suspect or the vehicle, or who has information about this offense, is urged to call 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

You also can call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

