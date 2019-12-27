AMBER Alert issued for missing Cleveland child

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Cleveland boy. Police say Kenyatta Nalls was last seen December 27 at 2:35 p.m. in Cleveland at W45 and Eichorn. Kenyatta was in the back seat of his mother's 2008 Saturn Vue when two unknown men took the vehicle with the child inside.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a hat. He is described as African American, stands 5'4" tall and weighs 160 lbs.

The car has temporary Ohio tag numbers: J379263.

At this point, it's not clear where the vehicle is headed.

Call Cleveland Police with any information: 216-621-1234