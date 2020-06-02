American Heart Association encourages public to learn hands-only CPR during National CPR and AED Awareness Week

The American Heart Association is once again bringing awareness to the importance of learning CPR during National CPR and AED Awareness Week, June 1-7.

According to the AHA, this year is especially important, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with about 70 percent happening in homes. Fortunately, Hands-Only CPR can be performed by family or household members. During a pandemic, household members may be the lowest risk providers of CPR at home because they have likely already been exposed if in fact, the cardiac arrest victim has COVID-19.

"The survival rate of cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, so that's somebody in your home or workplace going into cardiac arrest, is only about ten percent, and those ten percent that survived are the ones that received bystander CPR," explains Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association, Sara Hegarty.

If someone is experiencing a heart attack, call 911 and press hard and fast in the center of the chest.

For more information and to watch a 90-second training video to learn hands-only CPR, click here.