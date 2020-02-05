American Heart Association promoting Wear Red Day on Friday

In celebration of American Heart Month in February, the American Heart Association is again promoting National Wear Red Day on Friday to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.

According to the Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

In addition to raising awareness with National Wear Red Day, CVS Health is offering no-cost heart-health screenings at MinuteClinic locations on select Thursdays in February.