American Red Cross asking for type O blood donors

(WTVG) - The American Red Cross has put out a call for more type O blood.
According to the Red Cross, influenza and other illnesses across the country have prevented some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, there is a critical shortage of type O blood.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Toledo Blood Donation Center
3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo
Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Michigan
Monroe County
Dundee
1/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dundee Senior Center, 284 Monroe Street
Erie
2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Erie VFW Post 3925, 1944 Erie Road
Ida
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Avenue
Lambertville
1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Douglas Road Elementary School, 6875 Douglas
2/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monroe Road Elementary School, 7979 Monroe Road
Milan
1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marble Memorial United Methodist, 8 Park Street
1/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street
Monroe
1/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb
1/27/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Custer I & Custer II Elementary School, 5003 W. Albain
2/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)
2/11/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 718 N. Macomb Street
2/15/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monroe Alliance Church, 3975 S. Custer Road
Ottawa Lake
2/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Whiteford Elementary School, 6655 Consear Road
Temperance
2/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Church, 4635 St. Anthony
2/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jackman Road Elementary, 8008 Jackman Road
Ohio
Lucas County
Maumee
1/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fort Miami Elementary School, 2501 River Road
1/31/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd
Sylvania
1/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave.
1/29/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd.
2/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd
Toledo
1/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Road
1/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo, 3045 Residence Drive
2/12/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave
2/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, 1947 Franklin Avenue
2/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.
Waterville
1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane
Ottawa County
Curtice
1/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road
Elmore
2/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elmore American Legion, 279 Veterans Avenue
Port Clinton
1/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street
Wood
Bowling Green
1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Crim Elementary School, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive
2/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation, 317 East Poe Rd.
2/12/2020: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., Conneaut Elementary School, 542 Haskins Road
2/13/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square
Grand Rapids
2/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road
Haskins
2/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Haskins Community Church, 209 Main Street
North Baltimore
1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South
Pemberville
1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.
Perrysburg
1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana
2/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital, 12621 Eckel Junction Rd.
2/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 11050 Avenue Road
Rossford
1/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy.