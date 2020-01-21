American Red Cross asking for type O blood donors

The American Red Cross has put out a call for more type O blood.

According to the Red Cross, influenza and other illnesses across the country have prevented some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, there is a critical shortage of type O blood.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Michigan

Monroe County

Dundee

1/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dundee Senior Center, 284 Monroe Street

Erie

2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Erie VFW Post 3925, 1944 Erie Road

Ida

2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Avenue

Lambertville

1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Douglas Road Elementary School, 6875 Douglas

2/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monroe Road Elementary School, 7979 Monroe Road

Milan

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marble Memorial United Methodist, 8 Park Street

1/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

1/27/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Custer I & Custer II Elementary School, 5003 W. Albain

2/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

2/11/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 718 N. Macomb Street

2/15/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monroe Alliance Church, 3975 S. Custer Road

Ottawa Lake

2/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Whiteford Elementary School, 6655 Consear Road

Temperance

2/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Church, 4635 St. Anthony

2/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jackman Road Elementary, 8008 Jackman Road

Ohio

Lucas County

Maumee

1/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fort Miami Elementary School, 2501 River Road

1/31/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd

Sylvania

1/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave.

1/29/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd.

2/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd

Toledo

1/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Road

1/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo, 3045 Residence Drive

2/12/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave

2/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, 1947 Franklin Avenue

2/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.

Waterville

1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane

Ottawa County

Curtice

1/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Elmore

2/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elmore American Legion, 279 Veterans Avenue

Port Clinton

1/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

Wood

Bowling Green

1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Crim Elementary School, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive

2/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation, 317 East Poe Rd.

2/12/2020: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., Conneaut Elementary School, 542 Haskins Road

2/13/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square

Grand Rapids

2/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road

Haskins

2/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Haskins Community Church, 209 Main Street

North Baltimore

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Pemberville

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.

Perrysburg

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana

2/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital, 12621 Eckel Junction Rd.

2/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 11050 Avenue Road

Rossford

1/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy.