American Red Cross offering gift cards with blood donations

The American Red Cross is offering a little more incentive for eligible donors to give blood during the holiday season.

From November 18-December 18, those who come out to give blood will also receive at $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

You can find a convenient blood drive by heading over to the Red Cross website or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Additionally, those who come to give November 27-30 will also receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt.

Following is a list of upcoming donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MICHIGAN

Monroe

Erie

12/17/2019: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mason Elementary School, 2410 Luna Pier Road (Lakeside Drive)

Ida

12/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Avenue

Lambertville

11/20/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Rd.

Milan

11/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

11/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road

11/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe YMCA, 1111 West Elm Avenue

11/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites Monroe, 1225 N. Dixie Hwy

12/2/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

12/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 718 N. Macomb Street

12/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Frenchtown Dixie Library, 2881 Nadeau Rd.

12/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd

12/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Fellowship Church, 5305 Evergreen Drive

12/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe VFW Post #1138, 400 Jones Avenue

Newport

11/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dixie Skateland, 5179 N. Dixie

Temperance

11/21/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Church, 4635 St. Anthony

OHIO

Lucas

Maumee

11/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland Sylvania Road

12/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway

12/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant

12/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Maumee American Legion, 204 Illinois Ave.

12/18/2019: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Gateway Middle School, 900 Gibbs

Oregon

12/16/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Charles Hospital, 2600 Navarre Avenue

Sylvania

12/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProMedica Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd

12/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Riders, 5580 Centennial Road

12/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie

Toledo

11/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The University of Toledo Student Union, 2801 W. Bancroft

11/19/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The University of Toledo Student Union, 2801 W. Bancroft

11/23/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2255 Central Grove Ave.

11/25/2019: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Beverly Elementary School, 3548 S Detroit Avenue

12/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., RiverPoint UMC, 2862 131st Street

12/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road

12/10/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave

12/11/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mercy St Vincent Medical Center, 2213 Cherry Street

12/12/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., One Seagate, One SeaGate

12/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd

Waterville

12/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd.

Whitehouse

12/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel

Ottawa

Curtice

11/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Elmore

12/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty

Marblehead

11/30/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 541 South Church

Oak Harbor

11/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, 360 E. Ottawa Street

Port Clinton

11/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Port Clinton, 109 E.Perry St

11/22/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

12/6/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

Wood

Bowling Green

11/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road

12/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster Street

Grand Rapids

12/5/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road

Millbury

12/4/2019: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lake Elementary and Middle School, 28150 Lemoyne Rd.

North Baltimore

11/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Perrysburg

11/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Rd

11/21/2019: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Perrysburg Junior High, 550 East South Boundary

11/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic School, 217 E. Front St.

12/12/2019: 3:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Rd.

12/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 East Indiana Ave.

Rossford

11/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road

Stony Ridge

11/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike