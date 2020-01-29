Americans expected to spend $17B on Super Bowl festivities

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is out with its annual Super Bowl survey and football fans are prepared to open their pocketbooks wide for Sunday’s big game.

Nearly 194 million people are expected to watch the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in South Florida.

The NRF estimates they’ll spend $17.2 billion on the festivities.

That’s the highest ever and breaks down to almost $90 per person.

Only 19% of viewers are planning to throw a party. Another 27% are planning to attend one.

Most of the money, 80%, is going towards food and drinks.

The rest is being spent on team apparel, new TVs, decorations and furniture.

