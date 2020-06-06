Amusement parks, casinos allowed to reopen

Amusement parks, casinos, water parks, and racinos are allowed to reopen June 19th. That means major Ohio attractions like Cedar Point and its sister park Kings Island will be able to open.

"We are announcing today that 2 weeks from today the casions, racinos, amusement parks, water parks, will be able to open," says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in his press conference today.

This announcement comes shortly after Cedar Point filed a lawsuit against Ohio Health director Amy Acton, arguing she has no constitutional right to keep the business closed. Cedar Point filed the suit with co-plaintiffs Kalahair Resorts and Kings Island.

Toledo resident Tito Martinez wants Cedar Point to open back up.

"I think it should be reopened for everybody to have fun again," he says.

On their website, Cedar Point posted a statement, but it's unclear if the lawsuit may have had any influence on the governor's decision, writing:

"As a result of ongoing discussions with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted, we are very pleased to announce that our Ohio parks, including Cedar Point and Kings Island, have been cleared to reopen. We will provide specific opening dates just as soon as we confirm details with the governor."

The statement is attributed to Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns Cedar Point and Kings Island.

Dominique Cole is a Toledo Resident who was not thrilled to hear about Cedar Point Reopening, citing safety concerns.

"I would not step foot at Cedar Point, you will not see me there. and you won't convince me to go there," he says.

Cole's friend Randy Williams, feels the same.

"I get it, you got make your money, but there are bigger things than an amusement park going on right now," says Williams.

According to their website, Hollywood Casinos is planning on reopening on June 19th, "pending regulatory approval."

Kalahari is planning a partial opening on June 12th, with a full reopening on June 19th.