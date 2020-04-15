An update on our "Flowers 4 Food 4 Kids" campaign

It may not the best weather to grow your plants in this week -- but out at Foertmeyer & Sons Greenhouse in Swanton, the orders keep rolling in.

So far, the Flowers 4 Food 4 Kids campaign has raised over $4000 for school meal programs in 8 area counties.

"The sale kicked off on Friday," explains director of garden center sales Kathy Judge, "and so far, it's going great! We're closing in on 700 orders, which is awesome. I think we have about 32 out of 46 districts represented so far, and we're just hoping to really expand this to everybody.

Swanton Local Schools is one of those 46 districts benefiting from the cause, with potential funds not only going toward their weekday meal program, but also its "Backpack Buddies" project.

As school nurse Charlene Blankenship explains it: "A backpack would go home with them, and on Mondays, they'd be so excited to bring it back because they knew they had food for the weekend and it would be refilled. Usually it's about $12 a bag to send home for a weekend -- now we're looking at 4-5 days not only for the kids, but their families.

The greenhouse wants to make sure there aren't any hangups at home, offering plants that are easier to grow.

"We have wonderful Boston fern, some other annuals, beautiful patio pots that are a combination of different flowers... the list goes on", says Judge. "If you just water it and fertilize it every few days, you're going to have beautiful plants all summer long."

One big question that's popped up: "Where can I pick up my order?" Foertmeyer & Sons is taking the guesswork out of that, too: They'll take all those orders from the greenhouse, directly to your school district in your neighborhood, for pickup at the end of May.

If you want to add an extra splash of color to your home while helping students get some much-needed meals, you can order online at 13abc.com/Flowers4Food4Kids . Don't forget to select which school district you want to help -- an average of $5 per plant sold will benefit the program you choose!