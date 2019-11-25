Angels Outreach Arrives On Fire Trucks and Police Cars

Some local angels pulled up to homes in fire trucks and police cars. They were delivering food baskets for "Angels Outreach" which is a local organization that hands out free food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Monday police and fire crews did their part to deliver 75 food baskets filled with turkey's and all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving meal to pre-selected families.

Lisa Canales created the Angel Outreach program 24 years ago and it stands for area neighbors getting involved lovingly and spiritually. "We don't do social security numbers, we don't do income, we take your word, so if you call me and say hey I got a family, that's what we do," says Canales.

Police and Fire Crews started helping to deliver the baskets last year. Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd says it allows crews to see people outside of emergency situations. "People call 911, they come out when they're having bad days, it's a chance to go out and be part of a good day for them," says Byrd. Toledo Police Officer Tracey Britt says the program is perfect in its simplicity. "That's the good part about it, it relies on faith and hope and giving for the spirit of giving."

