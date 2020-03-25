Anglers asked to space out on the water amid coronavirus pandemic

At a time when everything seems uncertain a sense of normalcy is settling in on the banks of the Maumee River.

"I just enjoy being outside after being cooped up," Deshler resident Russ Wenzinger said.

"It's very good to see people out and about," Defiance resident Chad Moore added.

On Wednesday, anglers from both near and far hit the river's waters in search of walleye as they begin to run.

"The fishing is slow, but there's definitely fish in the river," Moore said.

Moore spent the day reeling in some of the fish with his daughter. Like many people, the Defiance man is temporarily off work because of coronavirus.

"We've been told to stay home for a couple of weeks and stay away," Moore said.

Even with a stay-at-home order in place, getting outdoors is something Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging so long as people practice social distancing. It's something some people aren't exactly adhering to while out on the water.

"Even though we're out in the fresh air there is that chance of someone coughing, sneezing and spreading that," Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters owner Marion Campos said.

Campos said police have already warned fishermen in recent days to keep their distance from one another.

"Sometimes there is that one 'honey hole' where all the fish are," Campos said. "Hey, tough luck guys. You gotta' spread out."

Campos is even practicing what he preaches by limiting the number of people in his Wayne Street shop and conducting most business outside.

"We're trying to stick to the letter of the law to keep everyone safe," Campos said.

For those who don't know how to space out on the water, Campos has some advice.

"Keep one fishing pole's distance on each side of each other," Campos said.

Ohio's stay-at-home order and social distancing requirement remains in place until the state of emergency is lifted or modified. The order lasts until April 6, but it could be extended beyond that point.