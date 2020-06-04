Animal Control vehicle involved in serious crash in Monroe County

A Monroe County Sheriff's Animal Control Divisioin vehicle has been involved in a serious crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of S. Custer and Raisinville roads, where a vehicle traveling westbound on M-50 failed to yield for a red light and struck the Sheriff's Office vehicle in the passenger side. Those two vehicles then struck a third vehicle waiting to turn.

The at-fault vehicle was reportedly involved in a previous hit-and-run crash in Monroe.

The driver of the Monroe County Sheriff vehicle was transported to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is a 44-year-old female from Hudson, Michigan. She sustained serious injuries and was transported for treatment as well. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.