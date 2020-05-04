Animal entrails found on our highways

It wasn't a pretty sight on Central Avenue near I-475, or on I-75 in Perrysburg this weekend. Those are the spots where drivers reported piles of what looked like animal remains. ODOT workers were called out to clean up the messes. Rebecca Dangelo says there's still a lot of mystery in why and how those remains got there.

“Our crews get calls for a lot of weird things. Both of the managers I’ve talked to say this is definitely the weirdest. And this is, luckily, not something we have to deal with often."

Dispatchers with Sylvania Township and Perrysburg say they have no idea how the animal remains got there.

Experts with the Ohio Department of Agriculture couldn't explain why anyone would have animal remains like that.

ODOT workers suspect that the remains are from pigs or goats. They checked their cameras, and couldn't see the spots where the remains were dropped, so it's not clear who or where they came from.