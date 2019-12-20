Another Major Push To Force Tim Braun To Resign

The Sandusky County Republican committee is holding a meeting to talk about asking Sandusky County Prosecutor to Tim Braun to resign immediately.

Justin Smith is the party chairman and says the meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Birchard Public Library of Sandusky County.

That is located at 423 Croghan Street.

Braun has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and criticism after he worked out a plea deal to a misdemeanor assault with no jail time. This after five women in his office filed charges of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against Braun. The deal allows Braun to keep his $140,000 job while being banned from the courthouse. He would only have to show up to work two days over the next six months to then retire with full benefits. Fremont City Council members have already voted to ask Governor Mike DeWine to step in and remove Braun from office immediately.

