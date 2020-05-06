Anthony Wayne forced to make a million dollars worth of cuts

Anthony Wayne Schools will be forced to reduce its budget by 13 percent over the next two months.

Anthony Wayne Schools superintendent Jim Fritz says it breaks down to over a million dollar reduction.

He is even more concerned about additional cuts that may impact the next school year.

"We really need to know now what next year's cuts are going to be because we need to plan. We can only do so much with the money we have and if we don't know just how much money we are going to have, it's hard to plan."

The number one expense for school districts is personnel and a reduction would impact learning in the classroom.

Superintendent Fritz also thinks Ohio dollars should be spent differently moving forward.

"In this state we spend 30 thousand dollars per prisoner to incarcerate them, but we only spend around $12,000 on average to educate a student. So we have to have some conversations about what's most important as we move forward."