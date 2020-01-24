Anthony Wayne student to perform at Carnegie Hall

Anika Jinka is a sophomore at Anthony Wayne High School. She has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall on February 2nd by the very prestigious Honors Performance Series.

"I've always really enjoyed singing from young, but I've never joined choir. Last year was my first year in choir, and I just really enjoyed it and my teacher saw that so she nominated me for Carnegie Hall."

Only 120 concert choir students were chosen among 18,000 candidates from the U.S., Canada, China, South Korea and Mexico.