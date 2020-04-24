Antibody COVID-19 tests coming to southeast Michigan

More COVID-19 tests are coming to southeast Michigan and the metro Detroit area on a walk-in basis at several locations, WXYZ reports.

Priorities will be given to first responders, medical personnel, and people who need to return to work.

Dr. Mohammed Ariswala runs nine Michigan urgent care clinics in southeast Michigan and knows demand will be high for the antibody tests.

The tests take a small amount of blood from a finger and will determine if the user has never had the virus, have an active infection, have the virus but are near the end and developing immunity, or known symptoms and have immunity.

Tests will be available beginning today. Locations are in Ann Arbor, Dundee, Brighton, Clinton Township, Ferndale, Grosse Pointe, Livonia, Waterford, and Wyandotte.