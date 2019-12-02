Jones enters not guilty plea for shooting death of Foster

A 16-year-old charged with the January murder of Valjon Foster entered a not guilty plea.

Antonio Jones is charged with shooting and killing Foster on January 19, while he tried to break up a fight. The suspect came out of a house on Talbot and allegedly fatally shot the University of Toledo student.

Jones eluded capture for months, eventually being taken into custody in August.

The trial will begin Jan. 14. He's being held on $300,000 bond and was remanded into the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.