Apartments in east Toledo sustain heavy damage in late Tuesday fire

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of an accidental house fire late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Ravine Park.

According to TFRD officials, the fire started in the kitchen of the first story unit. All occupants made it out of the two-unit apartment complex.

The occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms and found a stove fire that had extended to the structure.

There was heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the apartment. LMHA and the Red Cross are assisting two adults and seven children displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported.