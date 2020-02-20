Archbold store closing after 112 years in business

It's been a part of a small northwest Ohio community for more than a century, but it's the end of the road for Rupp Furniture. The Archbold store will close soon, and a lot of customers are coming in for one last purchase.

The store has been in business since Teddy Roosevelt was president. It has helped furnish the homes of generations of families. It first opened in 1908.

Jason King has owned the business for the last couple years. He says that even though the furniture store is closing, there are plans for the building. However, he is not able to share details just yet.

There is no exact date for the closing. The doors will stay open until the last piece of furniture is sold.