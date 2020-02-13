Are LED Lights A Threat To Communication?

As the city of Toledo replaces its street lights with LED lights, some are wondering if the sound emitted from the devices will interfere with radio communications.

Mike Kehr is an instructor for amateur radio licensing and he says "The Universe is full of noise. When you turn the radio on and hear that has sound and there's no signal there, that's the noise of the universe."

The noise that the amateur radio community is concerned about is LED lights. "The prices have come down enough that we can use them in applications like lighting our parking lots and our streets," says Kehr.

However Kehr says the lights make a lot of electrical radio noise, "That noise can rise to the level of actual interference."

So 13ABC asked the city about the quality of the LED lights that are being installed. "These are the lights that Maumee is using right now, I believe Detroit as well," says Abby Arnold who is the Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Toledo.

"These are General Electric lights. They are all well tested so they meet all the clearances. They're safe lights going in."

13ABC also asked Toledo Edison about the LED lights that are being installed. A spokesman tells us they have had no problems reported so far in dozens of other cities where the same types of LED lights line the streets.

