Area healthcare workers protected from COVID-19 with gear made by Dana Incorporated

At Wood County Hospital, doctors continue to brace for the worst of the coronavirus.

"This is something that I don't think we could have ever even tried to fathom," Dr. Kristen Craig said.

So far Craig says 65 patients have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, but only two came back positive. While numbers are relatively low she says crews aren't taking any chances as they work to limit their exposure.

"It's just kind of taking it day-to-day and trying to plan as best that we can," Craig said.

To stay prepared Craig and her team recently met with Dana Incorporated to create 10 custom intubation boxes.

"Intubation is a process when we put a tube down a patient's throat that's having difficulty breathing," Craig said.

While she hasn't used them yet, Craig says the boxes offer peace of mind by creating an important barrier between patients who could easily spread the illness.

"When it aerosolizes it becomes more mist-like and can linger in the air longer, travel further and it makes it much more contagious," Craig said.

Under Dana's design the boxes have two ports compared to one. One is for doctors while the other is for assistants.

"We reached out to the hospitals and actually worked with them to come up with a design that would work best for them," Dana engineering services director Scott Fairchild said.

Fairchild says so far Dana has made roughly 50 boxes plus 3-D printed face shields. Design and assembly are done free of charge at the auto suppliers Advanced Manufacturing Center in Maumee.

"This is really the first time that we’ve ever been in this type of a situation," Fairchild said. "We like to be able to give back to the community whenever we can."

At a time when supplies are scarce Craig says those like Dana's will help save countless lives now and down the road.

"These boxes are probably going to be used even in normal times," Craig said.

Dana also released its designs online in hopes that those who are able to make the gear can do so and help healthcare workers. You can find a link to those designs right here.