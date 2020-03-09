Area plastic surgeons offer help to Dr. Gupta's recent patients

No plea and a potential life sentence. An area plastic surgeon remains behind bars after facing a judge for the first time Monday in federal court. Dr. Manish Gupta is accused of drugging, raping, and recording multiple women over the course of several years.

13abc spoke with one doctor who says the local plastic surgeon community is tight knit. He knew Dr. Gupta professionally and says he was known to be a well-liked and good physician. Now, he's shocked and disturbed by these allegations against him.

Anger, frustration, disbelief. That's how Dr. Jeff Kesler of Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons describes his reaction after learning abut Dr. Manish Gupta's case.

"That somebody would consider using the power, if you will, you have as a physician in caring and have this type of thing go on was just unthinkable...It's something I just can't even wrap my mind around," said Dr. Kesler.

Dr. Kesler says he knew Gupta professionally and they were part of the same residency program.

"We would see each other at a medical event socially and I just said 'hello' and he said 'hello' back and a little bit of small talk," said Dr. Kesler.

The federal affidavit says a paid escort says Gupta drugged, raped, and recorded her without her permission while he was at a plastic surgery convention in LA.

Federal agents say he regularly went to plastic surgery conventions around the country and it says the videos they obtained, show Gupta having sex with apparently unconscious women in hotel rooms.

Gupta is charged with illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse, and sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The prosecutor told the court Monday there may be as many as 20 potential victims.

The affidavit shows evidence that Gupta may have been drugging, raping, and recording unconscious women without permission from 2013 to as recently as December 2019. A search warrant last Friday of his Toledo office turned up multiple sex-related items, SD cards, and vials of drugs not used in his medical practice.

'I think every physician in Toledo has the right and probably is a little bit angry and upset and in disbelief that somebody has taken something to this level which you just can't even imagine," said Dr. Kesler.

"It's the least we can do," said Dr. Kesler.

