Area stadiums shine bright in special nod to the Class of 2020

For Ottawa Hills High School seniors, gathering under the lights normally means coming together to compete or cheer on classmates. In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, those lights mean something a little more.

"Going under the lights and being honored—it feels better," senior Will Lohmeyer said.

"It's something that we can do, so we really appreciate it," senior Sarah Boice added.

On April 20, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. Niedermeier Stadium shined bright for 20 minutes for the entire Class of 2020. Ottawa Hills took things a step further, though, using the moment to recognize athletes whose spring season ended before it began.

"I would hope to play it obviously, but with all this we can't," Lohmeyer said.

Baseball has been a part of Lohmeyer's life since he was a child. Now preparing to head off to college, the senior says he misses interacting with classmates who he might not see again.

"I miss not seeing my friends, I miss not just talking to some people, I miss seeing some teachers," Lohmeyer said.

Fellow senior and lacrosse player Sarah Boice also felt the same way, wondering what her final days of high school would be like.

"Every day I wake up and I forget that I'm not going to have that Senior Week or things like that," Boice said. "It's just crazy to think about."

The entire situation is something first-year superintendent Adam Fineske says he never expected.

"It's tough," Fineske said. "They are not having their spring season."

As the school year comes to a close, Fineske says Ottawa Hills will continue to highlight seniors while staying safe.

"Those kids have given so much to the school, to the community, their families and anything like this I think is the least we could do to give them that credit," Fineske said.

It's a bittersweet end those in the Class of 2020 say they'll never forget.

"[I'll] tell my kids about the 2020 coronavirus—what happened to me," Boice said.