Armstrong sentenced to six years for role in Toledo terror plot

Vincent Armstrong, the Toledo man who conspired with Elizabeth Lecron to attack an area bar, will spend the next six years behind bars for his role in the plot.

Armstrong was sentenced in US District Court on Tuesday. He will serve six years in prison on charges of "Conspiracy to Transport or Receive an Explosive with Intent to Kill, Injure, or Intimidate Any Individual, and Maliciously Damage or Destroy by Fire or Explosive," according to court documents.

Following his jail sentence, Armstrong was also ordered to three years supervised release.

Armstong and Lecron, who met in February 2018 and began dating a few months later, were active on online sites and messages boards.

Lecron routinely posted items about the Columbine High School shooters and the Charleston church shooter. Armstrong and Lecron privately discussed committing their own mass murder in the Toledo area. They referred to the attack as “D-Day” and discussed using guns and explosives. Armstrong owned an AK-47 while Lecron purchased a shotgun with Armstrong. Both guns were to be used in the attack and Lecron and Armstrong went to the shooting range to practice their firearm skills.

Armstrong printed instructions on how to make a pipe bomb from a website Lecron showed him. The two agreed to build a pipe bomb. Armstong purchased end caps from a local hardware store and they discussed the additional parts they needed to buy to build the pipe bomb.

The pair agreed what to wear during the attacks, looking to emulate the Columbine shooters. Armstrong purchased a trench coat and t-shirt that read “Society Failed Us.” Lecron purchased combat boots — that she felt would not slip on all the blood during the attack — and a t-shirt that read “False Prophet.”

They discussed numerous possible targets for the attack and settled on a bar in downtown Toledo.

Lecron was sentenced to 15 years for her role in the planned attack back in November.