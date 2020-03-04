Arnold Expo canceled after coronavirus concerns

Angela Yeo knows what its like to compete in the Arnold Classic, part of

the Arnold Sports Festival, which is the largest multi-sport event in the world.

"I took third place in women's physique. It was my second show ever and it changed my life. I had never been on a stage that big in my life ever!"

She planned on heading to Columbus this weekend to support athletes who are competing, Kyle Dussel, a 1st lieutenant with the U.S. Army Reserves in Monclova and Marcus Waugh, a Toledo firefighter and Anthony Wayne football coach.

The annual bodybuilding event has been going on since 1989, attracting spectators from across the world.

