Art Van Furniture closing all stores, holding liquidation sales

The parent company of Art Van Furniture stores announced Thursday the liquidation and closure of its stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

Art Van has furniture stores in Holland, Genoa, and Findlay. They also own mattress stores around the area.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson, said in a press release. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."

The Michigan-based company began business in metro Detroit in 1959, growing into the number one furniture and mattress retailer in the Midwest.

The liquidation sales will begin Friday at all Art Van stores.