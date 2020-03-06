Art Van warranties have tenuous future

Art Van closed suddenly, meaning employees were selling extended warranties and placing orders only days ago. When 13abc reached out to Art Van for answers, it was a little more difficult than expected.

"Your call cannot be completed as dialed."

That's the message that plays when calling the number for Art Van's corporate offices. At least, that is the number that appears to be for Art Can's corporate offices. It is difficult to confirm because Art Van's corporate website reads:

Our site is temporary offline for maintenance.

Thank you for your patience.

That leaves crowds flocking to the stores for answers.

"They say everything's been shut down. It's not coming. Everything's shut down," says Art Van customer Hal Miller.

Miller was inquiring about a lovesat to match his new sofa. He placed a custom order just a few weeks ago.

"Store credit, that's all you can get. No refunds," says Miller.

His couch isn't coming.

"Couldn't get the same thing we had," says Miller.

The couch is not his only concern.

"The six year warranty. It's supposed to for everything. Everything is supposed to be for six years," says Miller.

"Everything" includes his dining room table and chairs - over $800 in warranties total.

"These extended warranties are typically not backed by any insurance company. They're a store offered product. You have to hope when you buy an extended warranty t that the store is going to be around long enough to honor the warranty," says Richard Eppstein, President on the Better Business Bureau serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Miller's table has already been replaced once, and the Millers have filed aa warranty claim for a defective chair. They are not hopeful about the outcome of that claim.

Miller is just glad that he went today and was able to find a different loveseat that would still match. In a few days...

"They probably won't have any stock. They only had a couple of them," says Miller.

"If you're given store credit and this store doesn't have anything you need, there are other stores to visit," says Eppstein.

Art Van Findlay posted on Facebook that their warranties will be honored by a company called Servco. Servco is based out of Hawaii. 13abc has asked Servco if it would be honoring Art Van's warranties, and we have yet to hear back.

If outside companies do not honor the warranties, there is little recourse except to contact the Better Business Bureau. The BBB assures 13abc they will try to help with any such claims.