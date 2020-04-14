As Ohio reaches coronavirus peak, just to Toledo's north Detroit is being hit hard

Toledo lies on the southern side of the Michigan-Ohio border, meaning the city and the rest of northwest Ohio relates far more to what's going on in Ohio on the subject of coronavirus.

But borders aside, the region is much closer to a COVID-19 hot spot than it is to the other Ohio metro areas.

Michigan has more than 27,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 377% more than Ohio's 7,153, despite Ohio having 17% more people. And nearly 80% of Michigan's numbers are in the three-county Detroit metro area.

Less than an hour drive away.

There are plenty of theories explaining why Michigan has had such a rougher go of it with COVID-19.

And Ohio's success has earned Governor Mike DeWine national and international acclaim, while his Michigan counterpart, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has seen criticism for her later, yet stricter, actions to curb the disease in her state.

Despite good news on the direction coronavirus has taken in Ohio, its immediate impact remains, as the state just saw a spike of 50 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the most seen so far.

Ohio Health Director Amy Acton said hospitalizations and death numbers will be a lagging indicator. While fewer new cases are being reported, COVID-19 will continue to take a toll on those already infected.