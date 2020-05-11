As economy re-opens, Ohio officials shift focus to child care

Ninety percent of the Ohio's economy will be in operation starting Tuesday, after two months of extension shutdowns aimed at keeping the deadly coronavirus pandemic at bay.

But those working will still be without a day care to look after their children.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had hinted at announcing an open date for child care facilities in the run-up to Monday's COVID-19 press conference, but opted to study the issue more before finally making that decision.

"We will not be opening child care today. It is simply too important to do so without having all the information needed, before making an announcement," Gov. DeWine said. "We will not open child care until Ohio has the most science-based plan to do so."

Child care was limited early in the shutdown, with certain facilities only taking in the children of health care workers. But many who have been out of work are now concerned about how they're return with no viable option of day care.

Gov. DeWine acknowledged those concerns, but said the potential health problems outweighed those consequences.

"The mistakes I've made in my career have come about when I haven't had all the facts or didn't dig deep enough -- so this process is continuing."