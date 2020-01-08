Asst. police chief held Tenn. family at gunpoint inside their home, lawsuit says

The former University of Tennessee Police Department assistant chief is being sued by a family who says they thought he was going to kill them inside their home.

University of Tennessee Police Assistant Chief Keith Lambert. (Source: University of Tennessee)

According to the lawsuit, Ryan and Valerie Slowik's 11-year-old son had a broken foot with a cast when Lambert came into the family's garage cursing and holding them at gunpoint. The son told investigators that he knew he "couldn't run, so he just waited for the bullets to hit his body."

The family says Lambert seemed to be in some kind of trance during the incident until their 10-year-old daughter screamed and fainted in fear. They say her scream caused Lambert to "wake up" and realize where he was.

The lawsuit says that's when Lambert asked Ryan Slowik to speak with him privately outside, but Slowik refused and told Lambert to leave his property.

The Slowiks then got in their car to escape and call 911, the lawsuit says.

The family also accuses Shelli Lambert, a captain at Knox County Sheriff's Office, of abusing her position to cover up for her husband.

The lawsuit states both of them failed to notify proper authorities after the incident. It says she intentionally hid her husband to prevent KCSO from conducting toxicology reports while any substances that may have been in his system metabolized.

The lawsuit demands a trial for Lambert and compensatory damages in an amount to be determined.

Lambert resigned following an investigation into the incident that launched in July 2019. The lawsuit says he was allowed to retire with full benefits.

The university said he resigned from his position as assistant chief Aug. 14.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office released the police report on the incident Aug. 8.

According to the report KCSO released Thursday, investigators were sent to a home July 24 and made contact with a complainant identified as Valerie Slowik at 6:23 p.m.

She said Lambert drove up her driveway, got out of his vehicle and "entered the garage threatening her to get out of his house."

Susan Hicks, who lives next door said, "[Lambert] pulled a gun and started pointing it at their face."

The report said Slowik told Lambert that he was at the wrong home, at which point he pulled a gun from his waistband and told her, "I'm a cop, get out of my house."

KCSO's report said other individuals, which are not named due to being juveniles, were also in the garage at the time of the incident.

Ryan Slowik reported he heard a "commotion" and went into the garage to see what was going on. When he saw Lambert, he said he told him to get off his property.

Slowik said Lambert then told him, "Oh, sorry, I think I have the wrong house" before leaving.

The report said Lambert was not at the scene when investigators arrived, and they couldn't find him at his residence.

"UTPD has an expectation that our officers conduct themselves with respect at all times," said Chief Troy Lane. "We recognize the authority that our officers hold, and expect them to treat others the way that they would like to be treated if in the same position. When UTPD found out about this situation, I immediately put [Lamber] on administrative leave and activated an internal affairs investigation."

Some neighbors said theincident left them feeling on edge.

"What if he decides to flip again and hears my dogs bark and decides to shoot them?" Hicks said. "Or my children screaming because they're 15 months old and kids cry? Something switches and he pulls his gun and starts shooting?"

A spokesperson for the Knox County District Attorney's Office said, "We declined prosecution and sent the case file investigating University of Tennessee Police Department assistant chief Keith Lambert back to the Knox County Sheriff's Office."

The university said Lambert worked with UTPD for 32 years. His most recent role was managing day-to-day operations.

The Tennessee Bureau of the investigation said they have not been asked to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.