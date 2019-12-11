Local teen graduating from college years ahead of schedule

It's a big weekend for some local college students. It's graduation time at The University of Toledo. Most graduates are in their early 20s, but there's a 19-year-old from Holland who will be wearing the cap and gown Saturday.

Sebastian Harloff is an impressive young man. He started as a full- time college student years before he could even get a driver's license. Saturday, he'll have his degree in communications, and then it's on to the next adventure.

Sebastian was homeschooled until he was 14. From there, it was on to UT. While college life was not too tough of a transition for Sebastian, it was a bit of an adjustment for his mom, Betsy. She says for the first few semesters, she would stay with him on campus and wait outside his classes. She jokingly told him no one had to know she was his mom and that he didn't even have to say, "Hi," to her.

At such a young age, Sebastian could take a couple years off to decide what's next, but that's not the plan. He's going into the real estate market to work with his dad on rental properties.

Sebastian's not the only one in the family heading to college way ahead of schedule. His sister Alexis is next. She will attend UT next fall at the age of 14.

In addition to his mom, Sebastian wants to thank his dad, teachers and mentors for making this possible.

Sebastian's mom, Betsy, says she dropped out of high school but then got her GED. She also went to UT. When Betsy first started college, Sebastian was about two years old. She didn't always have child care, so he often went to class with her. Sebastian ended up having class with a professor who taught Betsy, as well.