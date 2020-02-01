At least one person injured in North Toledo accident

At least one person is receiving medical attention after an injury accident in northern Toledo.

The crash happened just after 7:00pm Saturday night, at the intersection of Lewis Ave. and W. State Line Rd.

Toledo Police at the scene tell us three cars were involved. One woman was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

TPD says Lewis Ave. is closed indefinitely, and the accident is under investigation.

This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

