At-risk TPS school celebrates senior class with parade

Westfield is celebrating the class of 2020. The at- risk school has 5 seniors who are graduating this year.

Today they organized a caravan of cars to parade the neighborhoods of their students,

"We decided instead of COVID-19 taking our party, we are going to take out party to the kids," Westfield guidance counselor Susan Nahhas said.

TACKLE works very closely with Westfield students to help them reach their goals and be successful.

"They have had multiple trials and tribulations and we just want to continue to make sure that they continue on the same path showing them they can do it, and that they are on the right path," Abby Sarabia said.

Aaliyah Armstrong will receive her diploma from Scott High School. She received an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Central State.

"I just want to say thank you to Westfield and its staff for coming out to give me a little parade."

The staff delivered signs, cupcakes, and other goodies to all 5 graduates.

