Athens, OH school district to name stadium for Heisman winner Joe Burrow

The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football has named its high school stadium in his honor.

The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook.

The proclamation details Burrow’s accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at Louisiana State University, where he’s the quarterback for the undefeated Tigers. LSU faces the University of Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the BCS National Championship.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy honoring college football’s best player in record-setting fashion by accumulating the most first place votes ever and being named on the most ballots. He endeared himself to many by discussing the poverty endemic to the Appalachian region where he grew up in his Heisman acceptance speech.

His comments prompted a campaign that has raised over $400,000 for the Athens County Food Bank, the Athens High School Boosters, the county’s Children’s Services agency and other non-profits.

The proclamation directs Athens school district officials to plan a ceremony in Burrow’s honor.