Authorities comb Port Clinton in effort to find missing teen

It was an an all-out search Thursday in Port Clinton in the area around missing Harley Dilly's home.

"I mean I cried it was horrible to think that poor family has been going through," neighbor Terri Finley said.

For most of the day 75 law enforcement officials from nearly 10 agencies scoured 150 acres near Fulton and East 5th streets in an effort to find Dilly. Neighbors watched it all as police, canines and helicopters combed the city.

"I couldn't take this," neighbor Sandi Hofacker said. "If one of my kids was gone, I'd be out of my mind."

Police say Dilly disappeared last Friday after he didn't show up for school. Chief of police Rob Hickman says the 14-year-old has been away from home before but never for this long.

"In the past when they have a conflict in the residence, Harley will go away for the night," Hickman said. "The first night was not uncommon for Harley to not be there."

After working well into the evening on Thursday, and interviewing family and friends, search crews came up empty handed and suspended their efforts. Despite it all Hickman says he considers Dilly a "missing runaway" and believes he's alive.

"I can't believe a child's been missing for six days and nobody's seen him," Hickman said.

Now as investigators continue their work Hickman says he wants the teen to know that his community cares for him and wants him home safe.

"Harley if you're out there, you're not in trouble," Hickman said addressing Dilly. "Please call us. Go home so we know you're safe."

Hickman says the search for Dilly may resume on Friday or in the coming days. In the meantime, if you spot the teen you're urged to call Port Clinton police at (419)734-3121.