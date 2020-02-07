Authorities investigating fatal crash Thursday on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash Thursday on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County that left a passenger dead.

According to a media release, troopers from the Swanton Post were dispatched to a crash at 4:40 p.m. near Wauseon. A passenger car traveling westbound on the turnpike left the south edge of the highway, striking a guard rail and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The passenger, 28-year-old Bailey Weber of Amery, Wisconsin, was found at the scene unresponsive with no signs of life.

The driver, 24-year-old Agustin Ferrer of New Richmond , Wisconsin, was injured in the crash and transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Illegal drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP. The crash remains under investigation.