Authorities looking for missing foster teen in Toledo

Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a foster child in the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services' custody.

Breanna Koperski left her foster home in Toledo on March 25 and her whereabouts are unknown.

Koperski, who also goes by Breezy and Bre, is 14-years-old. She's 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around 8:20 p.m. on March 25. She has friends and family in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they're asked to call the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639; Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404, or Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3142.