Authorities searching for Toledo bank robbery suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning bank robbery on Madison Ave. in downtown Toledo.

Attempt to Identify: On 12/03/19 at 11:20am an unknown male robbed the 5/3 Bank at 420 Madison and fled with an unknown amount of cash. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/woCsIAwekz — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 3, 2019

According to a release from the FBI Cleveland Division, a lone black male entered the Fifth Third Bank at 420 Madison Ave. at approximately 11:18 a.m. and presented a note to the teller, demanding cash and threatening the use of a weapon.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, traveling north on Superior Street.

The suspect is a black male in his 50s, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a navy blue knit hat, navy blue sweatshirt, light color pants and grey shoes. He was also wearing tinted glasses, gloves, and an artificial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.