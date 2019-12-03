Autism Model School joins forces with Humane Ohio to give back

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as "Giving Tuesday" and this year, two local organizations are teaming up to give back.

The Autism Model School is joining with Humane Ohio for a donation drive this holiday season. Beginning on Tuesday, December 3rd and running through December 17th, the Autism Model School will be collecting items from Humane Ohio's wish list, including pet food, bedding, and cleaning and office supplies, all of which help the shelter with their ongoing mission to help Ohio's animals.

The partnership between the Autism Model School and Humane Ohio actually began two years ago when the school was looking for nearby organizations and businesses where students could volunteer and gain real-world experience and job skills.

"Two of our teachers were knocking on some doors of local business and getting a lot of no's," says Luke Reed, Development Director at the Autism Model School. "But when they got to the last stop on the lists, which was Humane Ohio, we were welcomed with open arms."

Students at the school help out by doing laundry, vacuuming around the facility, and assisting staff with office duties, but Reed says they wanted to do more.

"Our after school students came to me and said 'you know we're going to be doing this collection drive for Humane Ohio,'" he says. "And I thought well, Giving Tuesday's coming up so what better time to kick it off than Giving Tuesday?"

"They're not just doing this out of the kindness of their hearts, and working with the school to get good learning opportunities. They're going above and beyond in their free time to set up drives like this, to make posters for it," says Kaylie Spotts, Humane Ohio Marketing Director. "We've even had students that come back and continue volunteering after they graduate and it's really heartwarming."

Students from the Autism Model School who help out here at Humane Ohio not only give back to employees but when they give their time, they're helping the shelter's animals get adopted.