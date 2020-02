Sensory friendly blue lights ...

calming music ...

and a variety of spa services.

This is Garfield's annual beauty day.

"I have heard from parents how hard it is to bring in some students into a spa or salon - all of the smells, the lights. So we try and bring the lights down. Turn on some soft music."

Students enjoyed getting their hair styled, and even some massage therapy.

Michaelis was recently awarded a $500 We Teacher grant from Walgreens for the event.