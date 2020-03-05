BG Arts Council hosting Art Walk 2020, seeking artists for display

The Bowling Green Arts Council announced Art Walk 2020, to be held in downtown Bowling Green on April 25.

The event will feature artist's displays and performances in downtown businesses. The Art Walk will also feature an exhibition of one piece from each individual artist at the Wood County District Public Library.

Artists living within 50 miles of BG are eligible to participate and may display works. Head to the BG Arts Council website to register.

The Art Walk will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.