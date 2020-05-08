BG Police investigating man who arrived at hospital with gunshot wound

Bowling Green Police Respond to the Wood County Hospital regarding Shooting Victim

The Bowling Green Police are investigating a man who arrived at the Wood County Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning.

After receiving the report at 11:06 a.m., police responded to the hospital to investigate. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Scott Frank with the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.

