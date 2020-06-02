BGSU Baseball saved after $1.5 million pledged to keep the program

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University says it has reinstated the school's baseball program, after supporters raised $1.5 million in commitments over the next three years.
BGSU said the school will work on securing long-term funding in the coming years.
The statement, as it was posted to the university's website:
After very positive and productive dialogue with alumni and former student-athletes nationwide, Bowling Green State University is pleased to reinstate its baseball program effective immediately. In just days, our passionate baseball alumni and donors have committed $1.5 million over the next three years. During this time, the University, in partnership with a select group of baseball alumni, will pursue a long-term funding solution to sustain and support the program.
BGSU is grateful for its alumni and friends who have stepped up during this difficult time to ensure their alma mater is positioned to thrive on the other side of the current COVID-19 crisis. We are inspired by the efforts of our baseball alumni, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate and reinvigorate all BGSU alumni. We are excited for Opening Day in the spring. Ay Ziggy Zoomba!