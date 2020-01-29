BGSU Gets Half Million Dollar Grant To Study Addiction

BGSU is one of five Ohio universities getting grants from the Department of Higher Education to research addiction.

Bowing Green Professors Dr. Jinha Lee, Ph.D and Arthur Yeh are using $475,535 in grant funding to develop predictive models for identifying risk factors leading to substance abuse.

According to the university "BGSU will work to identify individual factors associated with dependence and subsequently develop a model to predict the target group more likely to face addiction risk. Bowling Green's research will also help to identify behavioral socioeconomic factors that affect communities, with a goal of developing a geo-spatial model to assess substance addiction risk using cutting edge driven analytics.

The research results are due out in the Summer of 2021.

