Robots popular on BGSU campus

The robots have been busy for the last two days. Restaurants offering the service have been inundated with orders for the Starship robots to deliver food all over campus.

"Our robots are very tame, very friendly and please enjoy it. It's just a lot of fun, a lot of fun right now," says Michael Paulus, director of dining services at Bowling Green State University (BGSU).

Thirty robots from the company Starship started the food delivery service on Monday.

"Today we opened it and it said 'Good morning,' and I took all of my stuff out. I got Starbucks. And then when I closed it, it said 'Alright, thank you, have a good day,' and it was so cute I loved it," says BGSU student Kennedy Durco.

Not every BGSU student was so lucky.

"We tried to use it last night but they were so busy weren't able to get through so we're going to give it a try tonight," says another student, Alicia Kobasic.

The robots completed nearly 700 deliveries yesterday.

"We actually ran out of robots for delivery... It was taxing to our robots. Some of them lost their charge a little earlier in the day than they usually should," says Paulus.

Perhaps there is a simple solution.

"Maybe we should just get some more. I'd love to see like 75 right now just running," says Durco.

"Due to the popularity, we're thinking we might need a few more robots on campus," says Paulus.

In the meantime,

"The robots are out and about delivering all day, so if you see the service paused on the app, you can refresh the app and I can guarantee you the service is back on any minute," says Starship launch manager Hanna Sipos.

"Everybody loves robots. Oh my God, they're so cute," says Durco.

The service is funded through fees the customers pay each time they place an order. More restaurants will be added to the service in the coming days. The service is available to students, staff, and visitors anywhere on the BGSU campus.