BGSU cancels spring break study abroad trips

Bowling Green State University is canceling student spring break trips abroad.

The university announcing on Saturday that all spring break study abroad trips are now suspended. BGSU sent an email to students and staff today outlining the reason for the decision citing ongoing cases of COVID-19 and the health and safety of students and the larger community is the number one priority.

The university previously prohibited all University-supported travel to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. All of these countries are under a Level 3 travel restriction according to the CDC. Student groups trips to those countries plus Japan, which is under a level 2 travel restriction, were cancelled.

BGSU leaders say canceling the spring break study abroad trips is the next step in a plan aimed at keeping students, staff and the community safe. In the letter, BGSU's Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs indicated that additional study abroad trips this summer or fall could be impacted by COVID-19.

Students and Education Abroad program directors with questions or concerns should contact International Programs and Partnerships at edabroad@bgsu.edu or 419-372-2247. Faculty members may contact the Office of the Provost at provost@bgsu.edu or 419-372-2915. Staff may contact the Office of Human Resources at ohr@bgsu.edu or 419-372-8421.